Leaders of SCNS should resign, Kyrgyzstanis believe

Leaders of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan should resign. A human rights activist Rita Karasartova created a petition on Change.org.

She notes that the news of the theft of material evidence at the SCNS within a criminal case on $ 200,000, the murder of a prosecutor in Batken region, a Chinese citizen Saimaiti, who was suspected of aiding in withdrawal of money from Kyrgyzstan, was familiar with the Consul and drove a consular car , the news about disappearance of 20 criminal cases in the Central Internal Affairs Department, the fact of extortion by the investigator of the State Penitentiary Service of a bribe show a degree of collapse, decay and criminalization of state structures designed to combat crime, corruption and ensure safety of citizens and national security.

It must be admitted that security agencies have become a security threat to the state and every citizen.

Rita Karasartova

The author believes that it is useless and inefficient to reform the bodies in the form in which they are now. Their decay and degradation are too deep and irreversible.

In her opinion, citizens and all progressive political forces should urgently unite to discuss the main issue — the state of security.

«It is necessary to immediately begin dialogue and consolidation of the society in order to develop a nationwide strategy to form effective and accountable bodies that ensure the safety of citizens and the country,» the petition says.
