Antibiotic Awareness Week takes place in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan hosts the World Antibiotic Awareness Week. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

This year, the information week takes place from November 18 to November 24 and is once again dedicated to the implementation of «single health» approach. It is based on the inextricable link between the protection of human health and protection of animal health.

«The improper use of antimicrobials to treat both humans and animals accelerates the spread of resistance to this type of drugs, which can lead to disastrous consequences for the health of the population,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health urges people to think twice before taking antibiotics on their own, since these powerful medicines can be harmful to your health.

«Antibiotics should only be prescribed by doctors,» specialists remind.