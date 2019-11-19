12:12
Center of Bishkek to be closed for traffic due to qualification football match

Traffic movement will be blocked today, on November 19 in connection with the football match between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Bishkek. The Central Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Traffic movement will be blocked from 17.00 until the end of the match.

Togolok Moldo Street — from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street — will be closed, temporary restrictions will be introduced on Frunze Street — from Isanov to Panfilov Street.

The Central Traffic Safety Department asks to choose alternative routes in advance.

The qualification match for 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be held on November 19 in Bishkek. It will begin at 20.00.
