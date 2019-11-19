10:40
Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan participate in eight major military exercises

The Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan have summed up the work for the 2019 academic year. Press service of the Air Defense Forces reports.

Following the results of the academic year, the Air Defense Forces were announced the best body of the military command and awarded with a challenge pennant of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the Commander of the Air Defense Forces Kylychbek Aidaraliev, all activities were carried out according to plans and on time. They included conducting and participation of military personnel in national and international exercises.

In total, according to the state body, in 2019, the Air Defense Forces’ units participated in eight major domestic and international exercises as a part of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the results of the year, military unit 23565 was declared the best military unit.
