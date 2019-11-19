10:41
Russian attempts to leave Kyrgyzstan in coal car

Border guards of Kaindy-Zheleznodorozhny checkpoint detained a citizen of the Russian Federation for attempt to illegally cross the state border. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During inspection of a freight train set, the border guards found the 48-year-old Russian citizen without documents, who was hiding in a coal car. He tried to leave for Kazakhstan.

After drawing up necessary documents, the detainee was handed over to employees of the territorial division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.
