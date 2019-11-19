About 20 billion soms needed to build new schools in Kyrgyzstan

Construction of new educational institutions in exchange for dilapidated ones will require about 20 billion soms. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

As of today, there are 198 out-of-repair schools in Kyrgyzstan. The Cabinet of Ministers intends to change the situation in the coming years. For nine months of 2019, at least 15 schools have been built in the country, designed for 3,339 students.

At least 134 schools and 26 kindergartens are being currently built under the «Capital investments» item. About 60 educational facilities are under repair.

In total, there are 2,265 educational organizations, which are attended by 1,268,068 students in Kyrgyzstan.