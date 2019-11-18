Ombudsman’s special commission to determine fate of orphan from Issyk-Kul region

A special commission of the Ombudsman’s Institute left for Frunze village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan today. The organization’s press service reported.

To clarify all the circumstances of the situation, the ombudsman’s office created a special commission, which includes employees of the main human rights institute of the country, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the center for assistance to children under the Karakol City Hall, members of the Coordination Council and Spectrum human rights center.

The commission will find out why the child found himself in a difficult life situation, does not attend school, and is not registered at medical and social state institutions.

«Based on the results of the check, they will draw appropriate conclusions, make proposals on protecting and restoring the boy’s violated rights and determining his future fate,» the press service said.

Strangers illegally force an orphan (estimated age 8-9 years old) to graze cattle in Frunze village. Local officials report that the family, with which he lives, plan to take custody of him. However, according to human rights activists, this is unacceptable. The Institute of Ombudsman took special control of the situation.