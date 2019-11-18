Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on November 20-24. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

According to the ministry, rain and snow is expected in the morning and afternoon on November 20, as well as on November 21-24 occasionally. Wet snow build-up on wires and trees is forecasted. Snowdrifts, packed snow and ice is expected on roads of the republic.

West wind will be 4-9 meters per second, and with a gain of up to 15-20 m/s in some areas on November 20-21.

A significant drop in air temperature is expected from November 21 to November 27. In Chui and Talas valleys, it will drop at night to −11 degrees, during the day — to −7 ...− 2 degrees; in the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions at night — to −10, during the day — to −5 ... 0, in foothill areas at night — to −13, during the day — to −9 degrees; in the Issyk-Kul basin at night to −12, during the day — to −5 ... 0, in the east of Issyk-Kul basin and in the farming zone of Naryn region at night to −15 degrees, during the day — to −6 ... − 1.

In mountainous areas, the air temperature will drop to −17 ...−12 at night, and in the daytime — to −10 ...− 5 degrees, in highlands at night — to −25, in the daytime — to −15 ...− 10 degrees.

Unstable weather will complicate grazing and keeping of livestock, work of communications, energy and utilities enterprises. Visibility on roads will deteriorate during heavy precipitations, which will lead to difficulties in driving vehicles. Wet snow build-up will create a risk of breakage of power lines.