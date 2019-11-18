Sadyr Japarov applies to president for a pardon

Sadyr Japarov sent a petition for pardon to the President of Kyrgyzstan. His lawyer Sharabidin Toktosunov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the ex-deputy turned to the head of state at the request of his relatives.

Earlier, Japarov’s defense stated that he did not intend to ask for a pardon, but would seek a fair court decision.

«He sent the petition on October 16, 2019. He stated that he was not guilty of anything, did not commit any unlawful actions, but his family was in a difficult situation, he had lost his father and mother, and buried his son. He asked to be released. But there is no answer so far,» said Sharabidin Toktosunov.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a prison colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Supporters of Sadyr Japarov continue to collect signatures for his release.