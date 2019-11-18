Traffic accident involving five cars occurs in Bishkek

A traffic accident involving five cars took place in Bishkek. Video was posted on Instagram by Ertaisfr.

He wrote that one of the drivers was drunk.

The Central Traffic Safety Department confirmed this information. According to them, the traffic accident happened yesterday at about 22.50.

«The accident happened at the intersection of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard and Zhibek Zholu Avenue. The driver of Opel Vectra car crashed into a Mazda Demio, the car was thrown from a blow to a Subaru Forester, Honda Fit and Ford Focus cars. All the cars were placed on an impoundment lot. The collected materials will be sent to the Investigation Service of the Central Internal Affairs Department,» the traffic police said.