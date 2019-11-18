14:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Traffic accident involving five cars occurs in Bishkek

A traffic accident involving five cars took place in Bishkek. Video was posted on Instagram by Ertaisfr.

He wrote that one of the drivers was drunk.

The Central Traffic Safety Department confirmed this information. According to them, the traffic accident happened yesterday at about 22.50.

«The accident happened at the intersection of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard and Zhibek Zholu Avenue. The driver of Opel Vectra car crashed into a Mazda Demio, the car was thrown from a blow to a Subaru Forester, Honda Fit and Ford Focus cars. All the cars were placed on an impoundment lot. The collected materials will be sent to the Investigation Service of the Central Internal Affairs Department,» the traffic police said.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Woman knocked down and killed by car in Bishkek
Bishkek hosts march in memory of victims of traffic accidents
Bus crashes into truck in Karaganda, two Kyrgyzstanis injured
Drunk driver knocks down and kills pedestrian in Romanovka village
Victim of traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road is in coma
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road
Traffic accident involving ambulance: No injured reported
One more traffic accident involving ambulance occurs in Bishkek
Ambulance crashes into minivan, child injured
Soldier dies in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone
Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan
Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU
18 November, Monday
14:34
Air pollution in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan becomes most critical point in the world Air pollution in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan becomes most criti...
14:10
Alexander Krestinin: We must not lose points during match with Tajikistan
13:56
Traffic accident involving five cars occurs in Bishkek
13:48
Convicted of extremism woman officially renounces ideology in Kyrgyzstan
13:41
International Festival “Ballet. Ballet..." ends by gala concert in Bishkek