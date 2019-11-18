14:55
Convicted of extremism woman officially renounces ideology in Kyrgyzstan

Special services, together with the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan, continue to actively de-radicalize members of terrorist and extremist organizations serving their sentences in penal institutions. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of the republic reported.

The convicted T.D. renounced jihadist ideology. She was found guilty under the Article «Participation in armed conflicts or military operations on the territory of a foreign state or undergoing terrorist training» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The woman is 48 years old. She is a native of Osh region, and she voluntarily renounced jihadist ideology. The convicted woman repented, recognized the fallacy of the ideology, and also urged the country’s population to beware of the negative influence of the religious extremist organization and not get involved in its activities,» the State Committee for National Security informed.
