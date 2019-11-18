11:52
Illegal fuel transportation repeatedly revealed in Talas region

Vehicle illegally transporting fuel and lubricants was detained in Talas region. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Detained Mercedes Benz Sprinter van was accepted on the act from the Department of the State Border Service for Talas region. It transported more than 1 ton of diesel fuel in a homemade additional tank. It was hidden under coal.

«The fact was registered in the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconduct. The vehicle was placed on an impoundment lot,» the state service stressed.
