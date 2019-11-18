11:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani Nuradin Rustambek uulu becomes champion of Asia in boxing

Kyrgyzstani Nuradin Rustambek uulu became a champion of Asia in boxing among youth (born in 2001-2002). The Asian Boxing Confederation reported.

The tournament was held on November 10-17 in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia). Kyrgyzstan was represented by nine athletes. Nuradin Rustambek uulu competed in the weight category of 69 kilograms. In the decisive battle, he defeated an Uzbek Nurislom Ismoilov.

Kyrgyzstanis Islombek Turgunov (75 kilograms) and Akhmed Usupov (over 91 kilograms) lost in the semifinals and won bronze medals.

This is the fourth Asian Boxing Championship in 2019.
link:
views: 119
Print
Related
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win six medals at Asian Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win four medals at Boxing Tournament in Russia
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at Kazakhstan President's Boxing Cup
World boxing champion Dmitry Bivol visits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Asian Boxing Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at Boxing Tournament in Belarus
Kyrgyzstani Azat Usenaliev wins gold medal at Boxing Tournament in Finland
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 gold medals at Boxing Tournament in Russia
Athlete from Kyrgyzstan wins silver medal in Kazakhstan
Boxer Azat Usenaliev wins bronze medal at Asian Games
Popular
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for five days Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for five days
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations
Price of coal rises by 126.38 soms per ton for two weeks of November Price of coal rises by 126.38 soms per ton for two weeks of November
18 November, Monday
11:35
Woman knocked down and killed by car in Bishkek Woman knocked down and killed by car in Bishkek
11:21
Illegal fuel transportation repeatedly revealed in Talas region
10:36
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
10:24
Kyrgyzstani Nuradin Rustambek uulu becomes champion of Asia in boxing
10:09
Soldier of Ground Forces hangs himself in Osh region
17 November, Sunday
13:00
Michelin star chef: I accustom Kyrgyzstanis to exquisite table setting
16 November, Saturday
16:21
Face recognition cameras pose risk to human rights in Kyrgyzstan