Kyrgyzstani Nuradin Rustambek uulu becomes champion of Asia in boxing

Kyrgyzstani Nuradin Rustambek uulu became a champion of Asia in boxing among youth (born in 2001-2002). The Asian Boxing Confederation reported.

The tournament was held on November 10-17 in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia). Kyrgyzstan was represented by nine athletes. Nuradin Rustambek uulu competed in the weight category of 69 kilograms. In the decisive battle, he defeated an Uzbek Nurislom Ismoilov.

Kyrgyzstanis Islombek Turgunov (75 kilograms) and Akhmed Usupov (over 91 kilograms) lost in the semifinals and won bronze medals.

This is the fourth Asian Boxing Championship in 2019.