Soldier of the Ground Forces of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic hanged himself in Mady village, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred in the morning of November 17. The contract soldier was found hanged in a basement of his own house.

Press service of the General Staff confirmed the fact of suicide. The Military Prosecutor’s Office of Osh garrison conducts investigation of the case.