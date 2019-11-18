10:21
Kyrgyzstani Azat Usenaliev wins International Boxing Tournament

Kyrgyzstani Azat Usenaliev took the 1st place at the International Class A Boxing Tournament.

Traditional competitions were held on November 12-16 in Minsk (Belarus). They were dedicated to the memory of a Hero of the Soviet Union Viktor Liventsev. Representatives of 16 countries participated in the tournament.

Azat Usenaliev competed in the weight category of 52 kilograms. In the decisive battle, he defeated the Englishman Kiaran MacDonald.

In the weight of 57 kilograms, Kyrgyzstani Seyitbek uulu Munarbek lost to a Spaniard Jose Quiles and won a silver medal in the final.
