Saimaiti’s murder. Another suspect detained, weapons confiscated

Fourth suspect in the murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti was detained in Pendik district of Istanbul. Turkish media report.

According to Haberler, the suspect was detained on November 12. The man had a weapon from which the businessman was killed. The case has been sent to court.

The Chinese citizen Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10. He was shot at while he was sitting in a cafe in Fatih area.

The entrepreneur was associated with a Kyrgyz ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in an investigation by Azattyk into withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken.

Saimaiti drove a car of the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Sopokov, who was dismissed.

The victim had an illegally issued passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in the name of Erkin Samyatov.