Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The heads of state discussed pressing issues of Kyrgyz-Armenian relations, including mechanisms to strengthen cooperation within the framework of Eurasian integration. In addition, during the negotiations, the parties touched on issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Armen Sarkissian also warmly congratulated the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on his birthday, wished him good health, prosperity and success in state activities.

In addition, Dmitry Kobitsky, Secretary General of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, and Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Council of the Federation of Russia, sent their congratulations.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov turned 61 today.
