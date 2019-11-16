14:15
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon talked over the phone. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Emomali Rahmon warmly congratulated Sooronbai Jeenbekov on his birthday and wished him good health, happiness and new successes in responsible state activities.

In addition, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev congratulated the head of state.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov turned 61 today.
