Colleagues wish happy birthday to President of Kyrgyzstan

Colleagues wish a happy birthday to the President of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that the head of Russia Vladimir Putin was one of the first to congratulate Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The President of Russia confirmed his readiness to continue friendly dialogue and constructive joint work on pressing issues of the Russian-Kyrgyz agenda. In addition, he wished Sooronbai Jeenbekov good health, happiness, prosperity and success in government activities.

Under your leadership, the Kyrgyz Republic is confidently moving along the path of socio-economic development, actively participating in regional and international affairs.

Vladimir Putin

 «We highly appreciate your efforts aimed at strengthening the alliance and strategic partnership between our states, as well as promoting mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian space,» the congratulatory telegram says.

In addition, the President was congratulated by the leaders of Kazakhstan — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan — Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan — Emomali Rahmon, Belarus — Alexander Lukashenko, Armenia -Armen Sarkissian, Azerbaijan — Ilham Aliyev, President of China — Xi Jinping, and the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov turned 61 today.
