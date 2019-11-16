Kyrgyzstani wanted for fraud detained in Moscow

Citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who was wanted on suspicion of fraud, was detained in Moscow (Russia) with the assistance of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the ministry reported.

It is specified that the Kyrgyzstani was put on the interstate wanted list for committing a crime in his homeland.

«Law enforcement agencies have established his whereabouts. During the operational-search measures, 61-year-old E.A., a native of Jalal-Abad region, was detained. In May 2015, the man bought a DAF vehicle, having paid only a part of the total cost of the truck. He promised to pay the rest of the amount within four months, however, having forged a proxy, sold the vehicle to third party and disappeared,» the Interior Ministry said.