Non-food products fall in price most of all in Kyrgyzstan among EAEU states

In October 2019, the maximum decline in retail prices for non-food products among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was observed in Kyrgyzstan — by 0.5 percent. Such data are provided by the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

In October this year, compared with September, the EAEU states registered an increase in consumer prices and tariffs. The highest inflation rate (3.9 percent) was observed in Belarus and Kazakhstan. Armenia recorded a deflation (a decrease in consumer prices and tariffs) by 1.6 percent.

«In October 2019, unlike December 2018, the prices for foodstuffs increased the most in Kazakhstan (including alcoholic drinks and tobacco products) — by 7.2 percent, non-food — by 3.8 percent. The maximum increase in tariffs for services was recorded in Belarus — 5.8 percent. The maximum decrease in retail prices for food products was observed in Armenia (by 4.6 percent), tariffs for services — in Kazakhstan (by 0.1 percent),» the National Statistical Committee reported.
