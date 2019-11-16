6,900 residential buildings built in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

In January — October 2019, at least 6,900 individual residential buildings with a total area of ​​788,003 square meters have been commissioned in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee reported.

The figure is 9.7 percent more than in 2018. Commissioning of individual residential buildings has increased in all regions, with the exception of Batken region and Osh city. The most significant growth was in Jalal-Abad region (by 19.7 percent) and Bishkek (by 19.3 percent).

The main share of the commissioned individual housing was in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Chui regions and Bishkek.

An average size of a constructed individual house was about 115 square meters. The largest area of ​​a house is in Bishkek (159 square meters), Osh (130 square meters) and Talas region (122 square meters), the smallest — in Osh (100 square meters) and Jalal-Abad regions (103 square meters).