11:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Film director from Kyrgyzstan awarded special prize at festival in USA

Director of Aurora film Bekzat Pirmatov received a special prize from the jury of the Asian World Film Festival, held in Los Angeles. Closing ceremony took place in the United States on November 14.

Bekzat Pirmatov thanked the jury and the organizers. He noted that it was his first trip to the United States, and he had never seen the ocean before. He promised to learn English by the Oscars ceremony.

Recall, Aurora film entered the long list of the Academy Awards.

Director Suyum Sulaimanova from Kyrgyzstan won the Golden Globe award and scholarship at the short film competition within the Asian World Film Festival. The Union of Cinematographers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

She shot «My Friend is a Foe of Mine» as a part of 48 Hour Film contest.

The Asian World Film Festival was founded in 2015 by a film director, screenwriter, producer, public figure and member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyk Sher-Niyaz and organizes screening of the best films of the Asian region to recognize and draw attention to the high level of filmmakers in the region, to strengthen connection between Asian and Hollywood film industries.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk to be screened at Young Audience Film Festival in Poland
Film about deceased soldier of Alpha unit to be screened at festival in Bishkek
Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk to be screened at film festival in India
Aurora movie nominated for Oscar screened at Moscow Film Festival
Films from 11 European countries to be screened at film festival in Bishkek
Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk to participate in Listopad film festival
Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk wins award of international film critics
World premiere of Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk takes place in South Korea
Osh city to host Turkish Film Week
Aurora film to run for Oscar nomination
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
Aierken Saimaiti’s murder. Citizenship of detainees still unknown Aierken Saimaiti’s murder. Citizenship of detainees still unknown
16 November, Saturday
10:34
Non-food products fall in price most of all in Kyrgyzstan among EAEU states Non-food products fall in price most of all in Kyrgyzst...
10:11
6,900 residential buildings built in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
10:03
Film director from Kyrgyzstan awarded special prize at festival in USA
09:43
Concert dedicated to 80th anniversary of Suimenkul Chokmorov held in Bishkek
09:31
Bishkek to host BORSCH PARTY charity event
15 November, Friday
17:36
Kyrgyz Ambassador: Foreign Ministry should not take out students from Hong Kong
17:23
Three Kyrgyz students leave Hong Kong city
17:11
Bus crashes into truck in Karaganda, two Kyrgyzstanis injured
16:05
Azimbek Beknazarov cancels people’s hearings on November 24 in Bishkek