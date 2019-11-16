09:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Turkey to deport citizens of Kyrgyzstan - members of the Islamic State

Turkey announced plans to deport 956 members of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, citizens of different states. At least 10 citizens of Kazakhstan, 82 Uzbeks, 23 Kyrgyz, 6 citizens of Turkmenistan and 99 Russians are among them, Turkish media reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency that diplomatic missions in Ankara and Istanbul have been working with the Turkish authorities on this issue and have been monitoring the situation.

The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that about 2,500 members of the Islamic State have been kept in Turkish prisons.

The head of the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs Suleyman Soylu said that Turkey was «not a hotel for IS members,» and promised to begin the deportation of alleged militants kept in prisons to their countries of origin.

The Interior Ministry of Turkey reported on November 11 about deportation of a US citizen. On November 14, seven German citizens were deported. Deportation of 11 French citizens and former IS militants from Ireland and Denmark is being prepared.
link:
views: 79
Print
Related
Killed Aierken Saimaiti had illegally issued passport of Kyrgyzstan
Aierken Saimaiti’s murder. Citizenship of detainees still unknown
Student from Bishkek distributes extremist materials in Bazar-Korgon
Human rights activists report fabricated extremism cases against citizens
Murder of Aierken Saimaiti: Detainees tell about motives of crime
Kyrgyzstanis suspected of murder of Aierken Saimaiti detained
Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul dismissed due to Saimaiti case
Chinese citizen called Raiymbek Matraimov’s partner killed in Turkey
Coordinator of Hizb ut-Tahrir underground cells detained in Bishkek
Happy people live in Kyrgyzstan, heart surgeon from Turkey Mustafa Unal believes
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
Aierken Saimaiti’s murder. Citizenship of detainees still unknown Aierken Saimaiti’s murder. Citizenship of detainees still unknown
16 November, Saturday
09:31
Bishkek to host BORSCH PARTY charity event Bishkek to host BORSCH PARTY charity event
09:17
Turkey to deport citizens of Kyrgyzstan - members of the Islamic State
15 November, Friday
17:36
Kyrgyz Ambassador: Foreign Ministry should not take out students from Hong Kong
17:23
Three Kyrgyz students leave Hong Kong city
17:11
Bus crashes into truck in Karaganda, two Kyrgyzstanis injured
16:05
Azimbek Beknazarov cancels people’s hearings on November 24 in Bishkek
15:47
Man dies after falling from 12th floor of residential building in Bishkek