Turkey to deport citizens of Kyrgyzstan - members of the Islamic State

Turkey announced plans to deport 956 members of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, citizens of different states. At least 10 citizens of Kazakhstan, 82 Uzbeks, 23 Kyrgyz, 6 citizens of Turkmenistan and 99 Russians are among them, Turkish media reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency that diplomatic missions in Ankara and Istanbul have been working with the Turkish authorities on this issue and have been monitoring the situation.

The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that about 2,500 members of the Islamic State have been kept in Turkish prisons.

The head of the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs Suleyman Soylu said that Turkey was «not a hotel for IS members,» and promised to begin the deportation of alleged militants kept in prisons to their countries of origin.

The Interior Ministry of Turkey reported on November 11 about deportation of a US citizen. On November 14, seven German citizens were deported. Deportation of 11 French citizens and former IS militants from Ireland and Denmark is being prepared.