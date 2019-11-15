18:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz Ambassador: Foreign Ministry should not take out students from Hong Kong

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the United Kingdom Edil Baisalov believes that the Foreign Ministry should not take out students from Hong Kong.

According to him, students or their parents can buy tickets themselves to leave the conflict zone. «Tickets are available to everyone there. The airport is not closed. Even the bridge was built. Everything works,» the Ambassador wrote.

According to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Diplomatic Service, its missions abroad must protect the rights and interests of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. In particular, Article 8 reads: organization of consular activities on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic and abroad, including protection of the rights and interests of individuals and legal entities of the Kyrgyz Republic abroad in accordance with regulatory legal acts of the Kyrgyz Republic and international law.

Parents of Kyrgyz students report that the Government of Kyrgyzstan had taken out their students. The Russian media report about evacuation of students from the mainland.

About 40 students are at the epicenter of events in Hong Kong, where protests continue for several months. Initially, people came out to the streets to express their disagreement with an amendment to the extradition law, but even after the authorities decided to cancel this amendment to the law, protesters continue to riot in the city.

Parents of Kyrgyz students studying in Hong Kong ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to assist in evacuation of their children to their homeland. Previously, they appealed to the Foreign Ministry, but the ministry ignored their request.
link:
views: 84
Print
Related
Three Kyrgyz students leave Hong Kong city
Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan
Rallies in Hong Kong. Parents of Kyrgyz students ask president for help
Foreign Ministry ignores requests to evacuate Kyrgyz students from Hong Kong
Kyrgyzstan included in the top 5 countries most indebted to China
Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
China - Kyrgyzstan border to be temporarily closed
Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan cooperates with Chinese company CEIEC
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020 Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road
15 November, Friday
17:36
Kyrgyz Ambassador: Foreign Ministry should not take out students from Hong Kong Kyrgyz Ambassador: Foreign Ministry should not take out...
17:23
Three Kyrgyz students leave Hong Kong city
17:11
Bus crashes into truck in Karaganda, two Kyrgyzstanis injured
16:05
Azimbek Beknazarov cancels people’s hearings on November 24 in Bishkek
15:47
Man dies after falling from 12th floor of residential building in Bishkek