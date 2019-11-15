Kyrgyz Ambassador: Foreign Ministry should not take out students from Hong Kong

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the United Kingdom Edil Baisalov believes that the Foreign Ministry should not take out students from Hong Kong.

According to him, students or their parents can buy tickets themselves to leave the conflict zone. «Tickets are available to everyone there. The airport is not closed. Even the bridge was built. Everything works,» the Ambassador wrote.

According to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Diplomatic Service, its missions abroad must protect the rights and interests of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. In particular, Article 8 reads: organization of consular activities on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic and abroad, including protection of the rights and interests of individuals and legal entities of the Kyrgyz Republic abroad in accordance with regulatory legal acts of the Kyrgyz Republic and international law.

Parents of Kyrgyz students report that the Government of Kyrgyzstan had taken out their students. The Russian media report about evacuation of students from the mainland.

About 40 students are at the epicenter of events in Hong Kong, where protests continue for several months. Initially, people came out to the streets to express their disagreement with an amendment to the extradition law, but even after the authorities decided to cancel this amendment to the law, protesters continue to riot in the city.

Parents of Kyrgyz students studying in Hong Kong ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to assist in evacuation of their children to their homeland. Previously, they appealed to the Foreign Ministry, but the ministry ignored their request.