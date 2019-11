Passenger bus crashed into a truck in Karaganda Oblast (Kazakhstan). Kazakhstani media report.

Department of Consular Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency that two Kyrgyzstanis were injured in the traffic accident.

«At present, the state of victims is moderately severe. There is no threat to their lives. They were taken to the hospital in Priozersk city. Victims are being identified. Their relatives are with them now,» the department said.