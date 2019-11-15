Azimbek Beknazarov cancels people’s hearings on November 24 in Bishkek

People’s hearings on the referendum bill, scheduled for November 24 on the Old Square of Bishkek, were canceled. Members of an initiative group of the people’s kurultai told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, relevant committees of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan began to consider the bill on referendum.

«We learned that the relevant committees of the Parliament began to consider our bill, in this regard, there will be no public discussion. We intend to continue a constructive dialogue with the Parliament,» the initiative group said.

Earlier, the people’s kurultai, headed by the former Prosecutor General Azimbek Beknazarov, accused the Parliament of violation of the Constitution and called deputies to the Old Square for holding people’s hearings on the bill.