Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the PRC recommends its citizens staying in Hong Kong to comply with security measures. Protests continue on the island over the past six months.

Earlier, readers contactedcomplaining about inaction of diplomatic missions of Kyrgyzstan in China and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. Concerned parents ask to help students from Kyrgyzstan, who study in Hong Kong.

In this regard, the relevant ministry and representatives of the accredited diplomatic mission of Kyrgyzstan in Beijing addressed the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic temporarily or permanently living in the city of Xianggang (Hong Kong).

They are advised to observe security measures as much as possible, not to leave their places of residence or educational campuses, not to take part in discussion of the situation in Xianggang on the Internet and not to visit crowded places in the city.

It is noted that the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Peoples Republic of China, in cooperation with the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in the city of Guangzhou, provides all kinds of assistance to the Kyrgyzstanis and asks to postpone a planned trip to Xianggang to a later date.

At the same time, we inform that Air Astana operates flights from Xianggang to Almaty (Kazakhstan) three times a week (Monday, Tuesday, Friday). There are also flights through Russian cities.

In case of any emergency situations, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic can call To the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in China: +861064681348, +8618611736340, +8613260203680, +8613581902801 or Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Guangzhou (PRC): +8613925051627, +8618666093015.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic missions also addressed the students. University students are urged to take the necessary precautions. Namely: on an ongoing basis to carry identification documents, not to take part in any illegal actions in places of mass protests, as well as on the Internet, to refrain from leaving the university campuses during the protest actions, especially in night time.

Avoid areas of protest rallies, do not wear clothing similar to the clothes of protesters, not to cover your face with a mask, bandage without a need.

In contact with police officers, strictly observe and fulfill their requirements, do not start disputes and discussions with them, and do not impede their work. In addition, students are asked not to store video and photo materials on mobile and other devices regarding the riots in Hong Kong, and not to post them on the Internet.