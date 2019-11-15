13:55
Vehicle with smuggled fuel detained in Talas region

A truck carrying fuel and lubricants without documents was detained in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

Mercedes Benz Sprinter 313 was detained during a raid. During an inspection, plastic containers with fuel and lubricants with a total weight of about 3 tons were found in its cargo compartment. The driver did not have documents for the fuel. He stated that there was gasoline in the tanks.

"The vehicle was placed on an impoundment lot until the circumstances are clarified. The service is working on prevention of sale of illegally imported fuel and lubricants through questionable points (yards, oil change points, warehouses),” the state service stressed.
