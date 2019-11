Qualification football match for 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup took place yesterday at Dolon Omurzakov stadium in Bishkek. The national team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the team of Japan with a score 0: 2.

The Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic presented photos from the match.

Having scored the fourth victory in a row, Japan became a leader of Group F. Kyrgyzstan retained the second place.

In the next round, scheduled for November 19, the team of Kyrgyzstan will play host with the team of Tajikistan. This is a key match for the second place in the group.