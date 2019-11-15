Council for protection of military’s rights established under Ombudsman

A Council was established under the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan to protect the rights of military personnel, law enforcement officers, members of their families, people dismissed from military service, civilian personnel of the Armed Forces and law enforcement bodies of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Commissioner for Human Rights reported.

The Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic Tokon Mamytov signed an order approving the provision on the Council.

It is noted that the Council is an advisory body created to assist the Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic in resolving issues related to the violation of the rights of these categories of people, as well as to develop proposals for creation of an effective state policy in the field of legal and social protection.

The Council will also develop and submit proposals for improving regulatory legal acts, recommendations in the field of legal and social protection of military personnel, consider appeals of military personnel, monitor their rights and etc.

The press service notes that the decisions of the Council are advisory in nature.