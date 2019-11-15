10:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Council for protection of military’s rights established under Ombudsman

A Council was established under the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan to protect the rights of military personnel, law enforcement officers, members of their families, people dismissed from military service, civilian personnel of the Armed Forces and law enforcement bodies of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Commissioner for Human Rights reported.

The Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic Tokon Mamytov signed an order approving the provision on the Council.

It is noted that the Council is an advisory body created to assist the Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic in resolving issues related to the violation of the rights of these categories of people, as well as to develop proposals for creation of an effective state policy in the field of legal and social protection.

The Council will also develop and submit proposals for improving regulatory legal acts, recommendations in the field of legal and social protection of military personnel, consider appeals of military personnel, monitor their rights and etc.

The press service notes that the decisions of the Council are advisory in nature.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
Ombudsman increases number of assistants in Kyrgyzstan
Ombudsman to visit Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters
Ombudsman helps Kyrgyzstani return to homeland
Ombudsman asks President to rehabilitate repressed during Soviet era
Children's Ombudsman appears in Kyrgyzstan
Ombudsman asks to place Aida Salyanova under house arrest
Convicts tortured in juvenile prison
Political prisoners’ case. Ombudsman to study attempted seizure of power charges
New Ombudsman about criticism, journalists, NGOs and his promises
Deputies of Parliament elect new ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020 Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road
15 November, Friday
10:21
Council for protection of military’s rights established under Ombudsman Council for protection of military’s rights established...
10:04
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Japan
09:56
Call center of Social Fund receives 19,630 calls for 10 months
09:50
Border Management Assistance Program in Central Asia BOMCA-9 to be extended
09:28
Information center for migrants traveling to Russia opened at bus station
14 November, Thursday
17:45
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2020 in first reading
17:40
President of Kyrgyzstan plans to meet with civic activists
17:31
Kyrgyz companies can not issue securities for several months
17:07
Head of Centerra Gold to arrive in Kyrgyzstan
16:00
Women's volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at Asian Championship