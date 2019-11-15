10:53
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Japan

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the team of Japan with a score 0:2 yesterday.

The qualification match for 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Group F took place in Bishkek. Takumi Minamino (41st minute, penalty) and Genki Haraguchi (54th minute) scored goals.

Myanmar defeated Tajikistan (4: 3) during another match of this group.

As a result, Japan scored 12 points. It confidently leads the group, followed by Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan (six points each).

The next tour will take place on November 19: Kyrgyzstan will meet with Tajikistan at home, and Myanmar — with Mongolia.

Earlier, the team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the national team of Tajikistan (0: 1), defeated Myanmar (7: 0) and Mongolia (2: 1).
