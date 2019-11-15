10:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Call center of Social Fund receives 19,630 calls for 10 months

Call center of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan has processed 19,630 calls in January-October 2019, the agency said.

Specialists provide information on issues in the field of state social insurance and pension benefits at a short number 1202.

In January — October 2019, at least 15,153 calls have been received. In addition, 4, 477 emails have been sent to its website.

The call center of the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic receives a large number of requests from payers of state social insurance deductions, the unemployed, foreigners and pensioners.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Rosinbank ready to sell its building to Social Fund for 40 million soms
Social Fund transfers managing of insurance premiums to Tax Service
Social Fund expenses to rise by 667 million soms due to pensions increase
Social Fund to collect all documents for setting pension from 2019
Possibility of raising pension age discussed in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Chairmen of National Statistical Committee, Social Fund appointed
Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan has new chairman
Head of agency tells about corruption in Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan
Smallest pension in Kyrgyzstan – 1,800 soms
Data of Social Fund, Tax Service and other state bodies in KR to be integrated
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020 Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road
15 November, Friday
10:21
Council for protection of military’s rights established under Ombudsman Council for protection of military’s rights established...
10:04
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Japan
09:56
Call center of Social Fund receives 19,630 calls for 10 months
09:50
Border Management Assistance Program in Central Asia BOMCA-9 to be extended
09:28
Information center for migrants traveling to Russia opened at bus station
14 November, Thursday
17:45
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2020 in first reading
17:40
President of Kyrgyzstan plans to meet with civic activists
17:31
Kyrgyz companies can not issue securities for several months
17:07
Head of Centerra Gold to arrive in Kyrgyzstan
16:00
Women's volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at Asian Championship