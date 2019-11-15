Call center of Social Fund receives 19,630 calls for 10 months

Call center of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan has processed 19,630 calls in January-October 2019, the agency said.

Specialists provide information on issues in the field of state social insurance and pension benefits at a short number 1202.

In January — October 2019, at least 15,153 calls have been received. In addition, 4, 477 emails have been sent to its website.

The call center of the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic receives a large number of requests from payers of state social insurance deductions, the unemployed, foreigners and pensioners.