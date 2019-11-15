10:54
Border Management Assistance Program in Central Asia BOMCA-9 to be extended

Current 9th phase of the Border Management Assistance Program in Central Asia (BOMCA) is extended through April 30, 2020. The decision was made by the European Commission. Press service of the EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan reports.

It is noted that without any additional costs time will be provided to track the results of implementation of the current phase of the program. Together with national partners in Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan, the project team will analyze implementation of recommendations, guidelines and drafting of documents developed by European experts.

«Particular attention will be paid to the smooth completion of BOMCA-9 program and transition to the next, 10th phase of the program, which is expected to be launched in the spring of 2020 with the support of the EU,» the statement says.

The first operations of BOMCA program in Central Asia began in 2003. The European Union allocated €40.1 million to BOMCA program for 2003-2020. At least €6.6 million of the funds were allocated as a part of the 9th phase of the program (2015-2020).
