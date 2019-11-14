18:08
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2020 in first reading

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a concept of the budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020 and the forecast for 2021-2022. The decision was made today at a meeting.

At least 107 deputies voted for the draft law, 2 — against.

Recall, total revenues of the republican budget, taking into account state investment grants in 2020, are planned in the amount of 163,710 billion soms, expenses — 173,663 billion soms. The deficit of the republican budget for 2020 will amount to 9,953 billion soms, or 1.5 percent of GDP.

In addition, the deputies approved amendments to the budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2019.
