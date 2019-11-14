President of Kyrgyzstan plans to meet with civic activists

Presidential Administration will study the appeal of NGOs for the protection of the rights of people with disabilities about their intention to meet with Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Its Spokeswoman Tolgonai Stamalieva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, usually, in order to meet with the head of state, an applicant writes an official letter, outlines the essence of the problem and sends it to the administration through the general department. Tolgonai Stamalieva noted that there were cases when the president himself reacted to such appeals that were voiced in the media.

In the near future, a meeting of the head of state with representatives of the civil sector is planned. Date is to be confirmed. Tolgonai Stamalieva

Recall, the chairman of the Committee for Protection of Persons with Disabilities NGO Tolkunbek Isakov noted that the authorities should stop pretending that people with disabilities do not exist in the country. They are and need support and socialization.

About 180,000 people with disabilities live in Kyrgyzstan, 30 thousand of them are children.