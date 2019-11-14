Murder of Saimaiti. Suspects are not citizens of Kyrgyzstan

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan officially announced that Khusein Akhmetaliev and Abdullah Enver, detained on suspicion of murder of a businessman Aierken Saimaiti in Istanbul, are not citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and were not issued passports.

The suspects said that they were citizens of Kyrgyzstan during a preliminary interrogation.

The Chinese citizen Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10, when he was sitting in a cafe on Millet Street in Fatih.

The entrepreneur was associated with a Kyrgyz ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in an investigation by Azattyk into withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken.

According to some reports, Saimaiti drove a car of the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Sopokov, who was dismissed.