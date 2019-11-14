16:38
Over 20,000 bottles of vodka confiscated in Balykchy

Employees of the State Tax Service jointly with the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan revealed a company that illegally produced alcoholic beverages in Balykchy town. Press service of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It was found out that Balykchi Alco Trade manufactured vodka products of Orenburg Downy Shawl brand without a license.

In October 2019, the license was suspended by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation.

As a result of raid measures, 21,200 bottles of vodka with a capacity of 0.5 liter were confiscated.
