NGOs for protection of disabled persons addresses president Jeenbekov

Representatives of NGO for protection of the rights of people with disabilities addressed the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov at a press conference at 24.kg news agency today.

They ask the head of state to receive them and listen. The head of the Committee for Protection of Persons with Disabilities Public Foundation Tolkunbek Isakov noted that the authorities should stop pretending that people with disabilities do not exist in the country. They are and need support and socialization.

There are 180,000 registered people with disabilities in the country, 30,000 of them are children.
