Saimaiti’s murder. Life of businessman estimated at $ 1,000

Suspects in the murder of a businessman Aierken Saimaiti pleaded guilty. Turkish media reported.

According to Sabah media outlet, the detainees said that the businessman owed them $ 1,250,000.

«Citizens of Kyrgyzstan Khusein Akhmetaliev and Abdullah Enver, as well as a Syrian Ali Isbekh, told during interrogations by the police that the documents had been falsified. It turned out that they are militants of An-Nusra group,» the Turkish media say.

T24 media outlet writes that the suspects received $ 1,000 from a commander of an armed group for murder of Aierken Saimaiti.

«They arrived in Istanbul two weeks ago. Immediately after the murder, the suspects left the city and headed for Reyhanli district in Hatay province for further transfer to Syria. However, they were detained at a police checkpoint,» T24 reports.

The Chinese citizen Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10, when he was sitting in a cafe on Millet Street in Fatih.

The entrepreneur was associated with a Kyrgyz ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in an investigation by Azattyk into withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken.

According to some reports, Saimaiti drove a car of the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Sopokov, who was dismissed.