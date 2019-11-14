Son of former president Atambayev sues Prosecutor General’s Office

Seidbek, the son of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, has filed a lawsuit against the Prosecutor General’s Office. Seidbek Atambayev confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency, but refused to comment.

What exactly the director of Avtomash-Energo LLC demands from the supervisory body is still unknown. Temirlan Sultanbekov, a member of SDPK party, posted on his Facebook page that a press release of the Prosecutor General’s Office was a reason for the lawsuit.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported that it was checking the property of the former president, assets and enterprises belonging to him and his inner circle, as well as to his affiliates in the framework of criminal cases against Almazbek Atambayev. According to the supervisory body, a tax audit has not been conducted at Avtomash-Energo LLC since 2015. In addition, the company management categorically refuses to provide the necessary documents to the tax authorities.

Searches were conducted at the head office of Avtomash-Energo on October 31.

Investigation team of the Military Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a number of criminal cases against the former president Almazbek Atambayev, who was handed notifications of suspicion of crimes, including complicity in corruption and money laundering.