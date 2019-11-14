Kyrgyzstan ready to sign agreement with Great Britain after Brexit

«We are ready to conclude a new bilateral agreement with Great Britain after Brexit,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said during the Kyrgyz-British Investment Forum in London.

He noted that he praised the dynamics of Kyrgyz-British relations, and called on the next UK government, which will be formed after the early general elections on December 12, to support the Kyrgyz side’s striving for renewal of the momentum in the development of bilateral relations.

Kubatbek Boronov told that a delegation headed by the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov would arrive in London in the spring of 2020.

The First Deputy Prime Minister also said that Kyrgyzstan respected the choice of the British people to withdraw from the EU, expressed at a referendum three years ago.

«We are looking forward to concluding a new agreement that will determine development of further trade and economic relations after the UK withdraws from the European Union,» Kubatbek Boronov stressed.

He noted that the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Great Britain and Northern Ireland Edil Baisalov would have a high audience with Queen Elizabeth II next week. Kubatbek Boronov asked to convey the warmest wishes to Her Majesty on behalf of the Kyrgyz people and the Government.

The First Deputy Prime Minister also congratulated the British Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Charles Garrett on his recent awarding the Order of the British Empire.