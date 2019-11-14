Center of Bishkek to be closed for traffic during football match

Center of Bishkek will be closed for traffic in connection with a football match between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Japan today, November 14, from 14.00 until the end of the match (approximately 19.00). Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

The following streets will be closed for traffic:

Togolok Moldo — from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street;

Abdumomunov — from Erkindik Boulevard to Orozbekov Street.

In addition, temporary restrictions will be introduced for traffic along Frunze Street from Isanov Street to Panfilov Street.

Traffic police ask to choose alternative routes in advance.