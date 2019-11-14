15:07
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Center of Bishkek to be closed for traffic during football match

Center of Bishkek will be closed for traffic in connection with a football match between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Japan today, November 14, from 14.00 until the end of the match (approximately 19.00). Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

The following streets will be closed for traffic:

  • Togolok Moldo — from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street;
  • Abdumomunov — from Erkindik Boulevard to Orozbekov Street.

In addition, temporary restrictions will be introduced for traffic along Frunze Street from Isanov Street to Panfilov Street.

Traffic police ask to choose alternative routes in advance.
link:
views: 116
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan – Nepal match ends in a draw at qualification for AFC Asian Cup
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Uzbekistan
Team of Kyrgyzstan defeats UAE at qualification for 2020 AFC Cup
National football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team of Mongolia
Kyrgyz Football Federation to be fined due to hooliganism of fan
National football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Myanmar 7:0
Several streets to be closed for traffic in Bishkek today
Kyrgyzstan not get into final stage of Asian Football Cup
Kyrgyzstan loses to UAE at Asian Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan defeats Lebanon at Asian Football Championship qualification
Popular
Manat Sulaimanova from Kyrgyzstan tells about feminism in Switzerland Manat Sulaimanova from Kyrgyzstan tells about feminism in Switzerland
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020 Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
14 November, Thursday
15:03
Saimaiti’s murder. Life of businessman estimated at $ 1,000 Saimaiti’s murder. Life of businessman estimated at $...
14:55
Only 14% of children with disabilities go to school in Kyrgyzstan
14:40
Son of former president Atambayev sues Prosecutor General’s Office
14:30
Government intends to remove detention centers, prisons from Bishkek
14:17
Kyrgyzstan ready to sign agreement with Great Britain after Brexit