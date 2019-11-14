Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce ban on import of fruit, vegetables from Uzbekistan

The Plant Quarantine Department of Kyrgyzstan intends to introduce a temporary ban on the import of plant products from Uzbekistan. Press service of the department reported.

Such a decision may be made in case of systematic violations of the unified quarantine phytosanitary requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Since the beginning of this year, 356 facts of violations have been revealed during inspection of quarantineable goods imported into Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan, including ten cases when the goods were infected with quarantine objects.

«Over the past day, one fact of supply of pomegranates from Uzbekistan has been revealed. During an inspection, a quarantine for the EAEU member states object- the eastern moth (Grapholitha molesta Busck) — was detected. It damages the fruits and shoots of peach, plum, apricot, nectarine, apple, pear, quince, cherry, sweet cherry, laurel cherry, almond, pomegranate (harmful organisms),» the statement says.

At the same time, the contaminated quarantineable products were delivered to the border of the Kyrgyz Republic accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate issued by the National Plant Quarantine Organization of the Republic of Uzbekistan and certifying the conformity of these products to the phytosanitary requirements of Kyrgyzstan. According to conclusion of a laboratory examination conducted by the Osh Plant Quarantine Laboratory, this object was the eastern moth.

At the same time, 35.25 tons of quarantineable products of Uzbek origin were detained by specialists of the Osh Territorial Plant Quarantine Department at Dostuk phytosanitary checkpoint on November 12, 2019. They were transported by road from the territory of Uzbekistan for sale in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Violations were detected during quarantine phytosanitary control. The products were accompanied by an invalid phytosanitary certificate and had no labeling on the package.

«The Plant Quarantine Department sent a letter through diplomatic channels to the authorized body of Uzbekistan stating that in case of systematic violations of the EAEU requirements by Uzbek exporters, temporary restrictions on import of plant products from the republic will be introduced,» the department stressed.