Kyrgyzstani wanted for fraud in homeland detained in Moscow

Hiding fraudster was detained in Moscow (Russia) with assistance of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The 35-year-old native of Naryn region was on an interstate wanted list.

In the spring of 2017, he rented a Honda Fit car from an unfamiliar man for 90 days, and sold it. Then he disappeared.

According to preliminary information, the victim suffered material damage in the amount of about 280,000 soms.

Issue of sending the wanted person to Kyrgyzstan for bringing him to criminal responsibility has been worked out.