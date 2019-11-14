Killed Aierken Saimaiti had illegally issued passport of Kyrgyzstan

Killed businessman and citizen of China Aierken Saimaiti used illegally issued passports of Kyrgyzstan (ID card and an international passport) in the name of Erkin Salimovich Samyatov. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The ministry reported details of the case within which Saimaiti was put on the wanted list. According to the police, a citizen of the PRC A.A., born in 1988, turned to them. «He asked to take measures against Aierken Saimaiti, who from August 2016 to February 2017, fraudulently abusing his trust, took money and consumer goods from him for a total of $ 3,028,168 in a market in Kara-Suu district of Osh region and hid. A.A. was inflicted material damage on an especially large scale. A criminal case has been instituted on the fact under the Article 166 «Fraud» (under the old Criminal Code),» the Interior Ministry said.

A decision was immediately made to bring Saimaiti to responsibility as an accused. He was first put on the domestic wanted list with a preventive measure — arrest. And later, he was put on the international wanted list.

Investigation found out that Saimaiti used illegally issued ID card and an international passport in the name of a Kyrgyz citizen Samyatov Erkin Salimovich, born in 1982.

«Pre-trial proceedings have been started on illegal issue of the passports. During the pre-trial proceedings, a chief specialist of the Department of Passportization and Registration of Population of Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region was charged under the Articles 330 «Illegal issue of passport», Article 320 «Abuse of official position» and Article 359 «Forgery of documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The criminal case was sent to the judicial authorities of Jalal-Abad region for consideration,» the statement says.

Materials regarding Aierken Saimaiti were severed from other cases. Investigative measures are being taken.

Recall, the Chinese citizen of Uyghur origin Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10, when he was sitting in a cafe on Millet Street in Fatih. Three men were detained on suspicion of the crime. The police say that two of them are Kyrgyz, one is a citizen of Syria.