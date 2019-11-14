10:34
Detainees tell about murder of Aierken Saimaiti

Arrested on suspicion of murder of Aierken Saimaiti told about motives for the crime.

Recall, the Chinese citizen of Uyghur origin Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10 when he was sitting in a cafe on Millet Street in Fatih district. Three men were detained on suspicion of the crime. The police said that two of them were Kyrgyz, one — a citizen of Syria.

Turkish media reported yesterday, citing police sources, that the suspects admitted to committing the armed attack on the businessman.

«They had been keeping an eye on him for 15 days. Suspects Abdullah Enver and Khusein Akhmetaliev said in testimonies that they had arrived from Idlib city (Syria) in Istanbul to kill Aierken Saimaiti,» the statement says.

It is noted that the motive for the crime was disagreement in a zhaamat (religious community). «Two Kyrgyzstanis are members of this community in Syria. Aierken Saimaiti’s activities were contrary to the norms of this community. Therefore, they decided to kill him,» the media reported.

Abdullah Enver shot at the victim, and Khusein Akhmetaliev was sitting behind the wheel of the car in which the suspects arrived at the crime scene.

«The suspects left for the city of Konya after the attempted assassination, later they continued their journey by a car of a Syrian citizen Ali Isbekh. But they were detained by Adana police officers. Ali Isbekh said that he was not familiar with the accused, he agreed to give them a lift from Konya for a fee,» the media report.
