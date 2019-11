Drunk driver of a BMW car knocked down a man yesterday at about 7.00 in Romanovka village. Press service of the Traffic Police Department for Chui region reported.

According to it, the driver delivered the victim to the territorial hospital, where he died from injuries. The driver fled.

Investigation team of Sokuluk District Police Department detained 23-year-old resident of Pervomaiskoe village.

The driver was taken to the Investigation Department of Internal Affairs Department of Sokuluk district, the car was put on an impoundment lot.