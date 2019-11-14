Tekebayev’s case. Azimbek Beknazarov initiated nationalization of MegaCom

Trial of a criminal case against the former member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov took place in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek the day before.

The trial was chaired by a judge Ainura Satarova.

A member of the interim government Azimbek Beknazarov was questioned during the trial.

«I, as a prosecutor general, was the initiator of the decree (of the interim government on nationalization of 49 percent of MegaCom. — Note of 24.kg news agency). I headed the work on this document. We submitted the proposal to the interim government. The goal was to keep 49 percent in state property. Then there were people in the government interested in sale of these shares. First, a criminal case was opened, and then 100 percent of the shares were seized,» said Azimbek Beknazarov.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison each with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court sent the case for review due to newly discovered circumstances. They were placed under house arrest on August 29.