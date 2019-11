Government of Kyrgyzstan promises to repair dilapidated schools in 2020. But not all of them. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced today at a plenary meeting.

According to him, schools will be divided into categories and funds will be allocated in stages for their repair. In total, 200 institutions must be put in order.

About 30 schools will be built at the expense of the Saudi Arabia Fund. Businessmen also intend to invest, the Prime Minister said.